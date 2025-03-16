Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Target were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after acquiring an additional 138,751 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Target by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 133,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.87.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

