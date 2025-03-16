The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.20 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 153.20 ($1.98). 326,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 855,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.80 ($1.96).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £736.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 1.45 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The Global Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 845.39% and a return on equity of 77.62%.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.61%.

The trust offers investor access to a broadly spread global smaller companies portfolio. The portfolio consists of individual smaller company investments within the US, UK and European markets, and fund holdings targeting smaller companies in Japan, Asia, Latin America and other smaller territories. The dividend of the Company has risen for 53 years in a row, benefiting from a growing income stream from the investment portfolio.

