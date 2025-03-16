The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $542.31 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.41 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.