The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Stock Price Down 15.1% – Time to Sell?

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
The GPT Group Trading Down 15.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.
The GPT Group Company Profile
GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.
