The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1458 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 375.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

