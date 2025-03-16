Tidemark LLC Acquires New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 734 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $297.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.59 and a 200 day moving average of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $543.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

