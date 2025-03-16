Tidemark LLC Buys 244 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

