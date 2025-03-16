Tidemark LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.2% of Tidemark LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,377,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $72.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

