Tidemark LLC Lowers Position in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Tidemark LLC lowered its holdings in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Immuneering were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immuneering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.32. Immuneering Co. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMRX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

