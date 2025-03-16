Tidemark LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tidemark LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,678 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after purchasing an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,905,000 after purchasing an additional 770,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,428,000 after purchasing an additional 68,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.90.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

