Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Stephen Fredette Sells 300 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $10,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,538,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,859,610. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,382,415.80.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,437.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $44.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Toast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

