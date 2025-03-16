Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 6,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 2,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Tofutti Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

