Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,017 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

