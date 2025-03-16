Tredje AP fonden Has $1.02 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

