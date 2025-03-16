Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,896 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

