Tumwater Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,191 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tumwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VOO opened at $517.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

