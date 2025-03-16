Tumwater Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VIS stock opened at $248.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $228.59 and a 52 week high of $280.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.59.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.