Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $74,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Unilever stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.