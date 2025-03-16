United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $35,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $159.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.90.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,330.08. This represents a 59.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

