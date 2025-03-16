Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

