Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 183,803 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $117.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

