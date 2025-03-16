Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,700 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the February 13th total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.1 days.

Venture Price Performance

Shares of VEMLF opened at $9.00 on Friday. Venture has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Get Venture alerts:

Venture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.