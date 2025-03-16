Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,700 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the February 13th total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.1 days.
Venture Price Performance
Shares of VEMLF opened at $9.00 on Friday. Venture has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.
Venture Company Profile
