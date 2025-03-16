Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Veralto were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 246.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Veralto by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Veralto by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $85.91 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.