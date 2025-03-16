Vestcor Inc Has $975,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,616. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

