VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.24 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.