Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 27,055 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $290,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 430,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after buying an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

