Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 422.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.