WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 7,582 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,881,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 99,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $275.24 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $198.94 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

