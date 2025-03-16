WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 789 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RSP opened at $172.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

