Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.19.

Welltower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

