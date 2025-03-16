WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Announces Earnings Results

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter.
WeRide Stock Performance
WRD stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. WeRide has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.
About WeRide
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WeRide
- About the Markup Calculator
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
Receive News & Ratings for WeRide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeRide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.