WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Announces Earnings Results

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter.

WeRide Stock Performance

WRD stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. WeRide has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Get WeRide alerts:

About WeRide

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for WeRide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeRide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.