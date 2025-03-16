Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 17,084 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $187,472.10. This trade represents a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.54.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

