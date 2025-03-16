Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 11,701 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 803.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $43.14 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Featured Articles

