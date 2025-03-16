Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,074 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,376,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 427,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $105,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 31.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $137.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.55 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.69.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

