1,111 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,389 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
IVV opened at $565.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $596.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
