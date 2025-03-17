11,690 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 71,432 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 273.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,166.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.