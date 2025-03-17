11,690 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 71,432 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 273.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,166.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BLV stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $76.87.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
