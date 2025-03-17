17,700 Shares in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Purchased by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 3,253,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,630 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 3,153,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 13.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,394,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $348.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

