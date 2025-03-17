200,000 Shares in Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gigcapital7 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,027,000.
Gigcapital7 Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GIG opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. Gigcapital7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.12.
Gigcapital7 Company Profile
GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S.
