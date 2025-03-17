200,000 Shares in Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gigcapital7 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,027,000.

Get Gigcapital7 alerts:

Gigcapital7 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIG opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. Gigcapital7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Gigcapital7 Company Profile

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gigcapital7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gigcapital7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.