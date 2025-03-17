2,200 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

