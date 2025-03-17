23,312 Shares in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Purchased by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF comprises about 1.2% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649,765 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 654,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,527,000 after acquiring an additional 557,502 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $57.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

