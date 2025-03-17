27,300 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 459.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.