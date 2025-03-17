3,547 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $150.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $170.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $140.17 and a 12 month high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

