3,904 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Bought by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 300.0% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 135.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Jackson Financial by 43.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

