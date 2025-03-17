3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on 3M

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,329.15. The trade was a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in 3M by 51.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $337,000. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 13,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $150.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About 3M

(Get Free Report

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.