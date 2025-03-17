4,257 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ONEOK by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Up 3.2 %

OKE stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

