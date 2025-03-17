4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,291.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDMT opened at $4.11 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $190.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.