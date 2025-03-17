51,369 Shares in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,809,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

JOUT stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $258.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.19). Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.53%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.