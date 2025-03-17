ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the February 13th total of 257,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 575,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) by 269.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,968 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 1.11% of ABVC BioPharma worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABVC opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.67. ABVC BioPharma has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

