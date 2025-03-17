Addison Capital Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $529,562,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $223.67 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $221.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.19.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

