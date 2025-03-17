Addison Capital Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,541,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.